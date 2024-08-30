Esther Smith emotionally reveals how her mother wanted to abort her

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Esther Smith, has publicly revealed that she was nearly aborted.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Madam Smith said her mother, who was young at the time she was conceived, wanted to abort her.

She recalled her suspicious grandmother followed her mother when she intended to visit the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and abort her.

“My mother wanted to abort me. On the day, she was going to KATH for the abortion. Her mother suspected something and asked where she was headed and started following her around,” the ‘Onyame Ye Nyame’ singer said.

According to the popular Gospel singer, her mother later confessed her intentions to abort her.

“Even my father who didn’t even want me, when he realised that my mother wanted to abort me, he stopped her.

“She had taken a lot of drugs to help with the abortion but none of them worked,” Esther Smith stated.

She also mentioned what a pastor told her mother about the impact that she [unborn Esther] will be making on the country.

Smith was grateful for being saved and grown to make the impact prophesied before her birth.

She further opened up about her music journey—which started in her teens.

“When I was 14 years old, I used to go to church with my aunt and joined a Methodist choir somewhere in Kumasi,” she said, referencing the Tanoso Methodist Church Choir. “I was the youngest in the choir.”

“We moved to House of Faith Ministries where I joined Voices of Faith at the age of 16. I started to write my own songs – at the age of 16,” Esther Smith added.