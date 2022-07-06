type here...
Entertainment

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian gospel diva, Esther Smith has shared a testimony of how she nearly died of unknown sickness in Germany in 2019.

As emotionally revealed by Esther Smith in the course of a song ministration at the Church, she would have been dead by now if not for the mercy and graciousness of God.

Detailing what actually happened to her at New Pentecostal Ministries Chruch in Germany, Esther Smith disclosed that she suddenly had breathing difficulties although she isn’t an asthmatic patient.

After several tests and scans, all the renowned doctors who attended to her said they couldn’t find what was exactly wrong with her respiratory system which made her very worried.

She resorted to prayers and cried unto God to help her because things were getting pit of hand but after all her tirelessly prayers, she heard nothing from God also she contacted one of her spiritual fathers.

Pastor Alfred Nyamekye was the powerful man of God who was able to bind and cast away the unknown sickness that was tormenting her life and nearly took her to the land of the dead.

All these crises happened to Esther Smith in 2019 before the emergence of COVID.

    Source:Ghpage

