Ghanaian gospel veteran, Esther Smith has finally opened up on why she left her ex-husband to travel abroad.

According to the talented gospel singer, she was verbally and physically abused on a daily by her ex-husband hence she had to flee for her life before it was late.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with One Ghana TV, Esther Smith said she would have ended up like the late Osinachi if she did not escape because her husband was also abusing her.

READ ALSO: Esther Smith reveals how she nearly died of an unknown sickness

She said

My situation would have turned out just like the lady who died in Nigeria, Osinachi’s death. So I had to quit. I had to quit because God has given us brains and sense. You have to apply it,”

Esther Smith emphatically said when she run to Germany, her abusive husband and some close friends started tarnishing her image with lies that she had been impregnated by another man.

“You know, my child I gave birth to in Dutchland, some people turned it around and said I had given my child to another man, and the person perpetrating those lies was someone close to me. The person was creating an impression.”

“It is not about what people are saying or doing, but then you need to think and say, where are things headed? I think I can die. So you have to quit and if you quit, it won’t make the person happy, so they will have to frame stories to tarnish your image when you know nothing about it.”

‘Since I am not good at talking too much, I had to keep quiet. That was what happened“

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Female Gospel Musicians Who Have Been Hit By Divorce

Although it was challenging to carry out her plan at the time because she was a gospel artist, Esther Smith claims that it was God who gave her the wisdom to leave her abusive marriage before it ends her precious life.