ET Mensah tests positive for COVID-19

The former Sports Minister and Member of Parliament for Prampram, Enoch Tei Mensah has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

He is currently receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after he was rushed in over difficulties in breathing Wednesday. Starr FM reports.

ET Mensah joins a growing list of high profile Ghanaians who have tested positive for the virus.

Currently, Ghana has recorded 25,430 cases out of which 21, 511 have recovered.

The death toll in the country is currently 139 and active cases in the country are 3,780.