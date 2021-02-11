Eugene Arhin finally speaks on wife’s divorce suit and the allegation leveled against him

The communication director at the presidency Eugene Arhin has eventually responded to the allegation leveled against him by his bitter wife.

Eugene denied claims that he physically beat his wife who has filed for a divorce.

He conceded that yes indeed in every marriage there are challenges but such challenges must not be addressed in a public for the sake of his children and the dignity of his wife.

He did not deny the divorce suit by his wife but stressed that he is yet to be served with any court processes.

The communication director at the presidency claims for the divorce suit getting leaked on social media is something which has been masterminded by some people to achieve certain effect.

“I have seen a divorce petition filed by my wife, which has been deliberately leaked all over social media obviously to achieve a certain effect. I have still not been served with these court processes, and, upon receipt, my lawyers will respond accordingly”.

“Every marriage has challenges, and such challenges should not be addressed in the court of public opinion .

“I will not, for the sake of my children, and for the dignity of my wife, engage in any public banter.

“Inasmuch as many of the claims leveled against me are baseless and untrue, especially with respect to properties and physical abuse, I will hold my peace and deal with them in the court of law”, He posted on Facebook.

Mrs Arhin is however demanding 50% of all properties landed and moveable owned by Mr Arhin. The wife cited adultery, physical emotional and psychological abuse as grounds for the divorce.