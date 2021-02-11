Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin who is the wife of the Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr Eugene Arhin has filed a divorce in a High Court.

The wife who is a former banker is among other things praying that the court orders her husband to pay her a sum of GHS2 million as compensation.

Gloria in filling the divorce accused her husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with his numerous side-chick and mentioned one name Chantel Kudjawu as one of the women Eugen Arhin is allegedly having an affair with.

Drooping some deep secrets in her marriage she revealed that her husband has a one year old child with another woman.

Mrs Arhin accused him of always assaulting her when she confronts him to ask why he always goes out at night to have fun with other women.

“When I confront him on it, he yelled at me and sometimes verbally, emotionally, psychologically and physically abused me in the presence of our children. Respondent [husband] told me in one of the verbal abuses that I was not woman enough for him that is why he is involved with these other women,” she said.

She indicated that after their third child, her husband deceived her to undergo Tubal Ligation/Female sterilization (a procedure which effectively makes it impossible for her to get pregnant again) based on the promise /assurances from the husband that he did not want any more kids and that the three children were enough only for him to in less than two (2) years go ahead and have a child with another woman.

“My husband has been repeatedly beating me even in the presence of the children and warned me not to touch anything in the house that is his. My husband banned me from entering any of the landed properties acquired in the course of our marriage and took away all the documents to the properties which were initially in my custody for sale keeping.”

According to her, during the pendency of the marriage, she and the husband through their joint efforts acquired or developed various movable/immovable properties.

She stressed that a five (5) bedroom residential property (which was intended to be the matrimonial home of the parties situate on a two (2) plot of land lying at East-Legon in Accra. A four storey building comprising of sixteen (16) separate flats/apartments situated on a parcel of land at Bubiashie in Accra which land was acquired from a family friend of her. An ongoing storey building comprising of sixteen (16) separate flats/apartments situate at Tuba-Weija in Accra. A Storey building comprising of apartments erected on a parcel of land situate at Teshie in Accra and a residential property situate at AU village at La in Accra.

She added a residential building situated at Senya Breku in the Central Region where she comes from. A water front residential property/resort situate at Ada Foah in the Greater Accra region and 3K Barbering shop at Teshie.

Mrs Arhin listed one Ford F 150 vehicle, Toyota Avalon vehicle with registration number GR 7108 -18, Toyota Lexus vehicle with registration number GE 4646-18, Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GE 7108-18 and Hyundai Elantra vehicle with registration number GE 4646-19.

That aside, she said the financial contributions made by her towards the acquisition and/or development of these properties. She intimated that she was also in charge of the supervision of the construction of the projects and spent almost all of her days on construction sites supervising the workmen and ensuring the project was going on smoothly.

According to her, she did all these while also taking care of the home and the children among others.

That of the vehicles acquired, she said her husband gifted his interest in the Toyota Lexus, the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Tundra to her pursuant to which the said vehicles were duly registered in her name.

Mrs Arhin, in her petition to the Court indicates that the marriage having broken down beyond reconciliation wants the Court to make an order to the effect: That the said marriage be dissolved. That she be granted custody of the three children of the marriage with visiting rights to the husband. That the five (5) bedroom residential house situated at East-Legon be settled in favour of her. That eight (8) of the apartments/flats in the building situated at Bubiashie (representing 50%) be settled in favour of her. That eight (8) of the apartments/flats in the building situate at Tuba- Weija (representing 50%) be settled in favour of her.

She further prayed the Court that vehicles with registration numbers GE 4646-18 and GE 7108-18 be settled in favour of her. She wants to be declared a joint owner in equal share with the husband in all the other properties acquired in the course of the marriage.

See the documents below:

