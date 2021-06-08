You begged to lick me every day; I have proof-Abena Korkor attacks Nkonkonsa again in a new video

- Advertisement -

Nana Abena Korkor has once again descended on Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa after she first named him in the list of guys she has been with. For Eugene, Abena Korkor claims she never allowed him to sleep with her but he licked her good and many times.

After this revelation, Eugene who is married has been dragged on social media for being an ass licker who is too weak to fvck and of course a cheater who took advantage of a lady suffering from mental problems.

To defend himself, Nkonkonsa showed a message Abena Korkor sent him apologizing (For exposing him) to the panelist on Peace FM Entertainment review and that has triggered another attack from the lady suffering from Bipolar Disorder.

Abena Korkor revealed Eugene begged her every day to come and eat her coochie and although she never loved the guy, she felt pity for him and allowed it at a point and it became a regular thing.

She claims from how he was always begging her to allow him to eat her P, she got the impression Eugene’s wife, Victoria Lebene (Actress) does not have a nice coochie. She also wondered if Eugene’s Mallam has promised him he will get rich if he licked her every day.

Abena Korkor also mentioned Eugene Osafo Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa also told her he never loved his wife, Victoria Lebene and it’s her he would have loved to be married to and she has proof to back all these allegations.

Eugene is yet to react to these allegations from Abena Korkor. GhPage will keep you posted.