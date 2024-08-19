Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko exposes popular trumu-trumu gospel musician for trying chop his backside – Video

Gospel musician, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has served notice to a colleague musician to be careful with his actions or risk being exposed to the public as being gay.

According to his narration, there was an event where he encountered the accused gospel musician and they ended up sleeping in the same hotel.

He disclosed that during the night, the colleague made an attempt to have anal sex with him, which he vehemently refused.

The musician cum evangelist stated that he was surprised by the actions of his colleague and after disclosing this to the public without mentioning any name, the said artiste confronted him in a hostile manner.

Speaking on TikTok, Evan. Nyarko stated that the accused would be arrested by the police for his actions and threatened to disclose his identity to the public if he continued to harass him.

“A colleague gospel musician is questioning me on why I have publicly accused him of being gay. He met me on the road and in the course of an altercation he poked me in the eye. I have reported you to the police and you will be arrested.



We went to a programme and we slept in the same hotel. During the night he wanted to have anal sex with me, that’s how I got to know he is gay.

“Be careful with me else I will expose you for the whole world to know that you are a gay. How can a gospel artiste be gay? God will deal with you. Those who are into gay and lesbianism I would advise you to repent,” – He said.

