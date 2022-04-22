- Advertisement -

Celebrated gospel singer cum evangelist of the gospel – Diana Asamoah has entreated Ghanaians who are currently wailing over the deplorable state of the economy to fasten their seat belts because we are yet to experience severe hardships.

According to Diana Asamoah, the world is in chaos because of the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Diana Asamoah stated that the predictions in the Bible about the end times include poverty and hunger hence Ghana is not the only country in the world suffering from economic hardships.

Diana Asamoah also revealed that although Ghana is “hard” but she’s not feeling it because of the God she serves. She quoted Daniel 11:32 to back her claims.

“And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits,”

Ghanaians on the internet have expressed their disappointment in Diana Asamoah for attributing Nana Addo’s incompetence to the second coming of Jesus.