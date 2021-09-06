- Advertisement -

One-time popular fetish priestess (Nana Agradaa) turned Evangelist Patricia Asieduwaa aka evangelist Mama Pat has launched a brand new ‘tear-rubber’ Lexus LX.

The woman of God shared a video of herself flaunting her newly acquired expensive blacked cloured ride.

Excited by this achievement, she showed the interior and exterior view of the Lexus LX amid bragging about it.

The Lexus LX is a full-size luxury SUV sold by Lexus, a luxury division of Toyota since January 1996 having entered manufacture in November 1995.

Three generations have been produced, all based heavily on the long-running Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs.

The vehicle costs a whopping $91830 which loosely translates into Ghc 556,463.35.