type here...
GhPageEntertainmentEvangelist Mama Pat launches brand new Lexus LX
Entertainment

Evangelist Mama Pat launches brand new Lexus LX

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

One-time popular fetish priestess (Nana Agradaa) turned Evangelist Patricia Asieduwaa aka evangelist Mama Pat has launched a brand new ‘tear-rubber’ Lexus LX.

The woman of God shared a video of herself flaunting her newly acquired expensive blacked cloured ride.

Excited by this achievement, she showed the interior and exterior view of the Lexus LX amid bragging about it.

The Lexus LX is a full-size luxury SUV sold by Lexus, a luxury division of Toyota since January 1996 having entered manufacture in November 1995.

Three generations have been produced, all based heavily on the long-running Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs.

The vehicle costs a whopping $91830 which loosely translates into Ghc 556,463.35.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
4.8mph
75 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News