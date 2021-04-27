I’m an evangelist-Nana Agradaa speaks after arrest (Video)

- Advertisement -

Self-styled Fetish Priestess Patricia Asiedu widely known as Nana ‘Abuuzigi’ Agradaa held a press conference today 27th April 2021 to address the media over her arrest.

The famous spiritualist started off her speech at the presser singing a gospel song- she did that to thank God for her life amid her case-.

Speaking at the press briefing, Nana Agradaa recounted moments things were hard for her.

According to her, the world almost ended for her when some time ago all her trusted people turned their backs on her.

“At a point, I thought my life has ended because all my friends and family neglected me…”

As a result of this she annexed herself to smaller gods. Using them to dupe people because she found refuge in them.

Fast forward, Fetish Priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa revealed that after years of serving the devil, she has now given her life to Christ fully.

According to her, she has been baptized. Agradaa explains it was exactly a week after her baptism that she got arrested by National Security.

On 21st April 2021, Nana Agradaa was arrested by the Police and the National Security Intelligence Operatives over her ‘Sika Gari’ ritual.

The National Communications Authority announced that her two TV stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV have been shut down for operating without a license.

With no one to fight for her when the case became a topic of national interest, Patricia Asiedu said to media men present that she turned to God to help her escape prison.

God truly came to her rescue making her escape prison. As a result of this miracle in her life, Agradaa says she has surrendered all to Jesus, she’s now a born again Christian.

Watch the video below; Nana Agradaa said lots of things in here;