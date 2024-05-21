Evangelist Suro Nyame pauses pastoral work to learn car spraying in South Africa (Video)

Unorthodox Ghanaian preacher famously known as Evangelist Suro Nyame has left the shores of Ghana to learn a skill in South Africa.

Before leaving Ghana for greener pastures elsewhere, Evangelist Suro Nyame was unknown for his unconventional style of sharing the word of God with unbelievers.

The dreadlocks preacher of the word was much more concerned about winning souls in the ghettos for God – Hence took it upon himself to share the word with outcasts.

Evangelist-Suro-Nyame

Unexpectedly, Evanglsit Suro Nyame has paused the pastoral work to focus on building himself by learning a high-in-demand skill.

In a video that has been highly praised by a lot social media users, Evangelist Suro Nyame can be seen at the fitting shop working on a car.

However, some critics are also making a mockery of his decision to learn a craft at his advanced age.

As reported, Evangelist Suro Nyame is now learning car spraying and will hopefully return to Ghana after 2 years.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@BoypeeKofi – This is not funny…. Rather a good news ….. ahhhhh some of u paaaa hmmmm

@OtooCarlos – Some of Ghanaians fooling to much and so what and he can’t work as human being ? What is wrong with as us Ghanaian aaa so do you want him to go and be scammer oooo no no

@Kriptic – I swear this is the dumbest shit ever… truly we are ignorant. How’s he working suppose to be funny?