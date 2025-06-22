Even a child in my camp makes not less than 1000 dollars from YouTube every month- Dr. Likee

Kumawood “wicked” actor turned comedian, Dr. Likee has brought to the limelight the amount of money his team and himself make on YouTube monthly.

Dr. Likee’s revelation comes following the arrest of business tycoon, Kofi Boat by the FBI.

Following Kofi Boat’s arrest, Ghanaians dragged some guys from Breman UGC, precisely people from Dr. Likee’s team over fraud.

Speaking on UTV monitored by Gh Page, Dr. Likee stated that there is no iota of truth in such speculations.

Dr. Likee claims there is no way a person from his team would use dubious or engage in evil bedeviling acts to make money.

Likee, in buttressing his assertion stated that even a child from his camp at Breman is makes a lot of money from his YouTube channel.

According to Dr. Likee, many children within his camp have created YouTube channels where they put behind the scenes videos of their skits.

Likee revealed that, even these kids, are able to make not less than 1000 dollars a month.