Even God who created the Universe sleeps at night – NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has once again stirred controversy with his recent comments, fueling widespread discussions in Ghana.

In a recent address, NAPO, as he is commonly known, took a direct jab at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their proposed 24-hour economy plan. He openly mocked the idea, questioning its practicality and suggesting that it defies natural order.

In a video circulating online, NAPO sarcastically remarked, “There is no country in the world that operates 24 hours; even God, who created the world, rests at night.” His comment, though made in jest, highlighted his skepticism about the NDC’s ambitious plan.

NAPO emphasized that even God, the creator of the universe, takes a break at night, implying that the NDC’s vision of a round-the-clock economy lacks sound judgment and practicality. He suggested that the proposal was a weak policy that ignored the natural rhythms of life.

The NDC, however, has a different perspective. Their 24-hour economy proposal envisions a system where businesses operate continuously in three shifts. This approach, they argue, would increase productivity, create more jobs, and improve wages for workers across various sectors.

Despite the NDC’s optimism, NAPO remains unconvinced. He reiterated his stance, stating, “No country in the world operates 24 hours,” suggesting that the NDC’s plan is out of touch with global economic realities.

Source:GhPage

