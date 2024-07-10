type here...
Even Kwame Nkrumah’s poopoo and weewee are more attractive than the current NPP – Captain Smart goes raw on NAPO

By Armani Brooklyn
Captain Smart

Captain Smart has reacted to comments by the Energy Minister and running mate to the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh alias NAPO during his official unveiling in Kumasi.

At the rally grounds on Tuesday, July 9 shortly after he was unveiled, Dr. Opoku Prempeh addressed party supporters touted the NPP’s achievement as the best under any government Ghana has had.

He said the President including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has yet to develop Ghana better than President Akufo-Addo.

“I can boldly say that if the history of Ghana is told from 1957, we have never had a president that has helped Ghana more than Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I mean from 1957, even including your Kwame Nkrumah, none of them has protected Ghana and developed the country more than Nana Akufo-Addo,” – He said in Twi at his official unveiling event at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on July 9, 2024.

However, Captain Smart have met Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s comments with discontent and vilification.

In a reply to the statement by the running mate to Dr, Bawumia criticised Dr. Opoku Prempeh for his comment and vehemently opposed his assertion.

According to Captain Smart, even Dr Kwame Nkrumha’s weewee and poopoo are more attractive than the current NPP.

Watch the video below to know more…

