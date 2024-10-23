Even Shatta Wale Rejected You- Frafrahemaa Drags Afia Schwar

Controversial Ghanaian Tiktoker, Frafrahemaa has slapped sense into controversial media personality, Afia Schwar.

The controversial Tiktoker has brought to the limelight why Afia Schwar disdained her former boss and confidant, Delay.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Frafrahemaa divulged that Afia Schwar is envious of Delay.

According to her, top-notch personalities and big wigs who Afia crave have been approaching Delay.

She claims that is not the case for Afia Schwar, revealing that only low-budget guys approach the self-acclaimed queen of Ghana’s comedy.

Frafrahemaa shocking disclosed that even Shatta Wale, who many think is not selective when it comes to women ignored Afia Schwar and even felt not okay after Afia kissed him in public.

Talking about Afia’s relationship with Chairman Wontumi, Frafrahemaa said the duo deserve each other, saying that even though Chairman Wontumi is affluent, looks like a poor person, as she compared him to someone who pounds Fufu at Kantamanto in Accra.