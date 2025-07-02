type here...
Entertainment

Even Shatta Wale will not do what you did- lady fires King Paluta

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady has taken to social media to take a swipe at “Aseda” hitmaker, King Paluta.

Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page, the young lady stated that she was yet to understand what triggered King Paluta to use unprintable words on a woman at his show.

Taken aback, the lady said that King Paluta is gradually becoming the most disrespectful Ghanaian artist.

READ ALSO: Kill me if Bawumia does not win NPP primaries- Chief Agoloso

She lambasted the Ghanaian media houses for keeping mute on King Paluta’s issue even though they attacked Medikal whose own could not be compared to that of King Paluta.

She noted that, if nobody would tell King Paluta the truth, she would do it, as she went on to question what made the musician do that.

Dragging Shatta Wale’s name, the lady said that even Shatta Wale, who many regard disrespectful will never do what King Paluta did.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Asamoah Gyan ventures into poultry farming after retiring from football

Kill me if Bawumia does not win NPP primaries- Chief Agoloso

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches wife with another man in their bedroom

Men fighting

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

PHOTOS: Dada Joe extradited to the US

Dada Joe Extradition

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

Videos of Efya Darkowaa

Cindy
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways