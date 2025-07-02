Even Shatta Wale will not do what you did- lady fires King Paluta

A young lady has taken to social media to take a swipe at “Aseda” hitmaker, King Paluta.

Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page, the young lady stated that she was yet to understand what triggered King Paluta to use unprintable words on a woman at his show.

Taken aback, the lady said that King Paluta is gradually becoming the most disrespectful Ghanaian artist.

She lambasted the Ghanaian media houses for keeping mute on King Paluta’s issue even though they attacked Medikal whose own could not be compared to that of King Paluta.

She noted that, if nobody would tell King Paluta the truth, she would do it, as she went on to question what made the musician do that.

Dragging Shatta Wale’s name, the lady said that even Shatta Wale, who many regard disrespectful will never do what King Paluta did.