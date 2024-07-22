Even the one who hit us with his car is walking freely – K.K Fosu tells critics for bashing him for not attending John Claude’s funeral

Highlife veteran, K.K Fosu has fired back at critics who have lit a fire on his head for not attending John Claude’s funeral.

According to K.K Fosu, even the one who hit them with a car consequently leading to John Claude’s death is even walking freely.

In a social media post, K.K Fosu called out his critics notably Elom Beenie for needlessly attacking him.

He also urged Elorm Beenie and his squad to seek justice for the late John Claude by making sure that the driver who caused the tragic accident is prosecuted and thrown behind bars.

Angry K.K Fosu tweeted;

“Elorm Beenie, you and your guys are very funny to play with my name, go to apam police station and fight for justice for our brother Claude, the one who hit us with his car is walking freely my boy, don’t play with fire, it will burn you.”

K.K Fosu, Bless and John Claude were involved in a gory accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024, while they were en route to perform at a wedding ceremony.

Nana Obiri Yeboah, the driver of their Toyota Camry, reported that their car collided head-on with a Benz.

Allegedly, the Benz driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the crash happened.