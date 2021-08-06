Sarkodie reacts after event MC Portfolio criticized him for using too many profane words on his album

- Advertisement -

Inarguably one of the most assertive and analytical showbiz personalities in Ghana based in Kumerica, the award-wining events MC, media personality, and showbiz doctor shared a very honest but controversial view on Sarkodie’s album describing it as a “well decorated and packaged hard work filled with vulgar content which makes Sarkodie so predictable and questions his versatility on the #Nompressure album.

Answering this review by MC Portfolio on Zylofon Fm m”s showbiz agenda hosted by Sammy flex, Sarkodie admitted he is guilty and explains his lyrics are organic and reflects how he feels when in the studio booth and it makes it difficult to keep it clean.

He expressed his shock at how #OBRAFOUR has been doing it for years without using vulgarisms but he promises to put some form of moderation to it.

However, he blames it on his era and generation, says generations after him are saying worst in their lyrics and he can’t blame them too much because it’s how they feel.

Watch Sarkodie’s reaction below

Well, we hope he walks the talk and changes.