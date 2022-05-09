- Advertisement -

A faceless event planner who poses as a vendor and event planner on social media has vanished into thin air after defrauding a client to the tune of GH¢6,600.

The money was meant to be designed in the form of a bouquet which the client had planned on presenting to the mom on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Neither was the bouquet delivered nor the money refunded to the client as the vendor has suddenly been unresponsive to the client after placing the order.

A screenshot of their private chat on Instagram reveals that the vendor behind the page Pastry Paws agreed on a service fee of GH¢600 to wrap an amount of GH¢6,000, taking the total to GH¢6,600.

After sending the money to the vendor, the client waited for hours for the package to be delivered only to be disappointed and left in distress.

The vendor has since refused to answer calls and messages from the client.

This was revealed by name Yaa Fosuah on Twitter. She wrote: “Money bouquet 6600gh….now vendor has vanished with both the money and the bouquet”

Check out the screenshots below

The wrapping of money like a bouquet of flowers has become a very popular trend in recent times where gifters employ stylish ways to surprise their loved ones.

Other victims had earlier shared their horrible experiences online.

Beware of this account on Instagram pastry_. paws, they are scam. Don't do business with them. pic.twitter.com/bBRyVMIwXO — ?? ???s ??? (@mr_wemz) January 6, 2022

It’s strongly advised that you exercise extra precaution when conducting business with strangers online. They could be scammers posing as vendors offering services.

This could happen to you.