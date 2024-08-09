type here...
Every Ghanaian has a low thinking capacity – Evangelist Suro Nyame argues (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Evangelist Suro Nyame has firmly argued that Ghanaians have low thinking capacities.

The controversial street and ghetto preacher made this argument during an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show.

As submitted by Evangelist Suro Nyame, Ghanaians are known for dumping refuse inside open gutters, rivers and on the streets.

And it’s only a group of people with low thinking capacities that behave in such a manner.

Adding more emphasis on his controversial submission, Evangelist Suro Nyame continued that it’s only animals excrete in their places of stay and Ghanaians exhibit the same behaviours.

Despite being chided by Rashad and King Asu-B to stop the hasty generalisation, Evangelist Suro Nyame still maintained his comment.

Source:GHpage

