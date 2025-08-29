type here...
Entertainment

Every Ghanaian youth has at least 10k Cedis in their bank account- Sage Kenny

By Mzta Churchill

Digital marketer, Sage Kenny as he is popularly known on X, formerly Twitter has believes that Ghanaian youth are rich.

The digital marketer took to his official Twitter page to sell himself at a low cost to locust merchants.

The influencer believes that there is no iota of truth in speculations that the youth in Ghana are extremely rich.

He noted that, regardless of the occupation of the youth, every youth in Ghana has not least 10k Cedis in their bank accounts.

“Every Ghanaian youth has at least 10,000 Cedis in their bank accounts”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, some angry youth of Ghana have taken a swipe at the digital marketer for making such a statement.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Archipalago releases a diss song for Delay & Sexy Afrah

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba’s family sends an important message ahead of the week’s celebration

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, August 29, 2025
23.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

Jennifer

I saw her on TikTok, promised to buy her an iPhone 13 & slept with her in her room- guy exposes cheap nurse

Sidechick shoots wife to death

keona Wilson

GAF Helicopter crash: President Mahama gifts GHS 100K to residents who discovered remains of victims

President Mahama

You rubbish school yet when EOCO picked you you said you were waiting for your lawyer- MC Yaa Yeboah

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways