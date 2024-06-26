type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentEvery guest invited to the wedding got a brand new Samsung S...
Entertainment

Every guest invited to the wedding got a brand new Samsung S Fold

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Davido-and-Chioma
Davido-and-Chioma-FI

For people not to take poor pictures of their wedding yesterday, Nigerian musician Davido and his wife Chioma gave all their attendees a brand new Samsung S fold phone.

Davido days ago announced that he was going to marry the mother of his twins Chioma Avril Rowland.

Many thought it was one of those things until he shared pre-wedding photos on his social media handle.

The event happened yesterday and saw many top influencers and politicians from all walks of life make an attendance.

Photos from the marriage ceremony have surfaced on social media and truth be told none of the photos available looks bad.

This somehow goes to confirm that indeed the attendees at the event went home with a Samsung phone.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
2.6mph
20 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways