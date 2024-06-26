For people not to take poor pictures of their wedding yesterday, Nigerian musician Davido and his wife Chioma gave all their attendees a brand new Samsung S fold phone.

Davido days ago announced that he was going to marry the mother of his twins Chioma Avril Rowland.

Many thought it was one of those things until he shared pre-wedding photos on his social media handle.

The event happened yesterday and saw many top influencers and politicians from all walks of life make an attendance.

Photos from the marriage ceremony have surfaced on social media and truth be told none of the photos available looks bad.

This somehow goes to confirm that indeed the attendees at the event went home with a Samsung phone.