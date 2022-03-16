type here...
GhPageLifestyle"Every lady should have 3 boyfriends & use them for different purposes"...
Lifestyle

“Every lady should have 3 boyfriends & use them for different purposes” – Experienced woman gives solid reasons (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A white lady who seems to know more about relationships and how to smartly cheat on her partners has advised her fellow women to always have 3 boyfriends.

According to her, having three boyfriends at the same time always gives a woman the hedge against heartbreaks.

She explained in her viral-controversial video that one of the guys should be the main boyfriend, the other one as the side guy and the third one as a backup.

She went on to add that the guys should be frequently rotated so the main yesterday can be the backup today.

Alot of guys have fumed over the lady’s advice while the women on the internet have vowed to take her advice.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

