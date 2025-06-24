Every lady who asks favors from men is a prostitute – Media personality

Media personality known on screen as Elder has said that ladies who ask favors from men are prostitutes.

Elder made the statement when he was adding his cent to an ongoing conversation on Lawson Afisem hosted by MFK.

According to Elder as he is affectionately known, it is unwise for ladies to ask favors from men.

Elder believes that every lady should work hard and take care of themselves.

He noted that many ladies in the contemporary Ghanaian society refuse to work hard to cater for themselves and depend solely on men for survival.

He stated categorically that, ladies who ask favors from men are nothing but prostitutes.