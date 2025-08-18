type here...
Politics

Every reasonable Ghanaian knows NDC has scammed them- Fatimatu Abubakar

By Mzta Churchill

Former information minister, Fatimatu Abubakar believes that the NDC has scammed Ghanaians.

The politician has stated that contrary to their promises, the NDC government is governing the country for their gluttony.

Madam Fatimatu stated that it is already 8 months and she expected great things to be done under the incumbent NDC governemtn, however, things are still the same.

According to her, it is only the senseless Ghanaian who believes the NDC is doing better than the previous government.

She noted that “in less than 8 months, every reasonable Ghanaian knows that the NDC has scammed the people”.

- GhPage
