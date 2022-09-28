type here...
Every artiste at Global Citizen Festival was paid – Gyakie contradicts organisers

By Kweku Derrick
Gyakie performs at Global Citizen Festival in Accra
Gyakie has disclosed that artistes who performed at the just concluded Global Citizen Festival in Accra did not charge fees for their performances.

The Ghanaian musician, who mounted the stage with a host of others, says everyone that played a role at the event, however, did not go home empty-handed.

In an interview on 3FM, she told Giovani Caleb that even though they did everything out of benevolence to support the event for charity, they were given some money.

“Yes, everybody that was on the stage was obviously paid. The dancers, the choristers, the band. Everybody.”

Earlier, the CEO of Big Ideaz Consult – a local partner of the Global Citizen Festival in Accra – had disclosed that none of the artistes who appeared on the stage was paid a performance fee because it was a humanitarian concert.

Kojo Poku said “No artiste was paid a performance fee for this. Everyone who mounted the stage did so out of the benevolence of their heart and the Global Citizen cause is bigger than how much you’ll make out of a performance on that stage.”

This, however, does not mean people that worked for the event were not paid.

In a quick U-turn, Gyakie said her remarks had been taken out of context.

She put out a tweet saying: “How on earth do we have a big event like Global Citizen and you assume everything is completely free? People worked on it for days to make this successful. When I say we were paid and every one on stage was paid I only meant that, there was investment in the performances.”

“We all believed in the cause and the change it’ll bring hence agreeing to be a part of it. Yes Global Citizen did not pay us for our performances but invested in our performances and made sure the team was good and comfortable.”

    Source:GHPage

