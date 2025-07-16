type here...
Everything I said about Akufo-Addo is true- Serwaa Bronii insists

By Mzta Churchill

Serwaa Bronii, alleged sidechick of former president Akufo Addo has insisted that everything she said about being in an amorous relationship with Akufo Addo is true.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma, Serwaa Bronii stated that there is no way she would ever say something about the former president that is not true.

According to her, just like she had already made it known to all and sundry, she and the former president were in an amorous relationship.

However, Serwaa Bronii claims that following her exposé, she was chased out of nine villages because people hated her for what she said.

Meanwhile, Serwaa Bronii has said that she is afraid to come back to Ghana because of the numerous threats she has received from Ghanaians.

She noted that maybe not necessarily the former president, a fan, or a loved one of Akufo-Addo might harm her for no reason.

