Everything you must know about DJ tWitch's suicide

Stephen Boss, better known as DJ tWitch on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” was spotted dancing and grinning throughout his California home only days before he sadly committed suicide.

Allison Holker, who has been his wife for almost ten years, shared multiple videos of the couple celebrating the holidays by dancing in front of their tree on Monday night.

DANCE ON HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY!!! With my beloved,” the 34-year-old Holker stated in the post.

Boss, 40, also uploaded another video of himself dancing to music in his living room earlier this month with the caption: “Moving around a little on a Friday night.”

According to records obtained by The Post, the two paid $2.75 million for a brand-new house in Encino.

The house, which has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 4,600 square feet in size, is currently estimated to be worth $4 million.

The sophisticated Amestoy Estates property, dubbed a modern farmhouse, has smart home equipment, a built-in BBQ, and a fire pit in the backyard with a large pool and spa.

According to the previous listing, the house is close to a “award-winning elementary school.” Boss and Holker share three children, Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.

In the same year, 2019, they also bought a Utah house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Prior to purchasing their present home, the pair lived in a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Sherman Oaks, which they sold for $1.28 million in 2019.

According to TMZ, Boss allegedly checked into a motel on Monday morning less than a mile from his Los Angeles home.

Boss “didn’t appear to be in any form of trouble and wasn’t clearly unhappy about anything,” according to motel personnel, who spoke to the site.

According to reports, he only brought tiny luggage and had only reserved the hotel for one night.

An employee of the motel reportedly visited Boss’ room on Tuesday after he failed to check out on time. According to reports, his body was found in the restroom.

Always check in on your friends and families. People be fighting secret battles that we no NOTHING about. Rip Twitch. This is so heartbreaking. Praying for the wife and those beautiful babies. pic.twitter.com/BCQohHWSff — Ashanti (@Ashanti89244601) December 14, 2022

Later, it was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner that the man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.