Evil people, I curse you all with eternal suffering – ‘Crying’ Bishop Ajajurajah curses his brothers (Video)

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Chopbar Pastor, has launched a scathy attack on his brothers.

In a viral fiery video, the controversial pastor accused his brothers of plotting his downfall.

As alleged by Bishop Ajagurajah, his elder brother Yaw Boakye is very evil and has tried on many occasions to bring him down by soiling his reputation.

While ranting and paining a demonic picture of his brothers, Bishop Ajagurajah publicly revealed that he has warned his family not to organise his funeral when he passes.

As stated by him, he has written in his WILL that his church should take care of all his funeral activities when he passes.

The controversial man of God who sounded very emotional cursed both his elder and middle brothers with eternal suffering.

Watch the video below to know more…