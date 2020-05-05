- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys in the wake of the sudden demise of Bernard Nyarko Aka Bishop, has confirmed that indeed the is evil in the movie industry.

Since news of Bishop’s death went viral, a throwback video surfaced on social media where the late actor revealed that he decided to quit acting because it was full of evil people.

In a new development, Oboy Siki during an interview yesterday has revealed that what the late actor said it the truth.

Also Read: I stopped acting because it’s full of evil – Bernard Nyarko

According to him, though many colleagues won’t agree with him the truth is the movie industry is evil and controlled by the devil.

He explained that people in the industry both male and females, young and old, veteran or new can never be trusted.

Watch the video below:

Also Read: Chop your girlfriend’s best friend to earn her respect – Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki citing an example stated that people in the movie industry find it difficult to marry and make families.

He added that some businessmen who come in with the mindset of supporting the industry but in the end leave the industry to start selling mobile phones because their monies are just going down the drain in the movie industry.