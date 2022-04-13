“It’s an evil song” – Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko describes Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveler’

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has described Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ song as evil.

He passed this comment while speaking on a radio interview with Ike de Unpredictable on Angel FM in Kumasi days ago.

The song that has got Ghanaians and the entire world jamming to and making video renditions of it on TikTok according to the Gospel singer is evil.

He explained the viral song is not an angelic song, thus it has no element of God in it.

To buttress his claims, Evangelist Akwasi mentioned that every song not composed to gladden God is “evil”.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko made these comments after he was notified by the Host that ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ is the latest hit in town.

Black Sherif’s hit song ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ has been on streaming and social media platforms ever since its release on Wednesday, March 30 2022.

It became the first Ghanaian song to hit number one on the Top 100 Apple Music Chart in Nigeria.

On AudioMack, Black Sherif was among the most streamed Hip-Hop artists. He was ahead of Kodak Black, Lil Durk and JUICE WRLD.

According to Shazam, Kwaku The Traveller became the most searched for song in the week of April 9 2022.

Currently, it is number one on YouTube’s trending music list and the audio has garnered about 2.6 million views on the platform within 13 days after its release.