Entertainment

Evolution of Yaa Jackson from a young dark girl into a fair young lady – Social media users react

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Evolution of Yaa Jackson from a young dark girl into a fair young lady - Social media users react
Evolution of Yaa Jackson from a young dark girl into a fair young lady - Social media users react
Sensational Kumawood actress turned musician Yaa Jackson has set social media on ‘fire’ with her new ‘Obroni’ photos posted on social media.

Before Yaa Jackson came to the spotlight as a musician, she was a beautiful dark-skinned young girl who was liked by many because of her unique style of acting.

The controversial young star soon after venturing into doing full-time music has changed skin this has sparked bleaching rumours, social media user have reacted to her sudden change in skin.

Fans and followers can’t just keep calm about her new skin color as she is under serious backlash on social media for bleaching.

Ghpage.com brings to you the evolution of Yaa Jackson aka Kumasi Cardi B from a young dark girl into a fair young lady in sequence from then to now.

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson

Kumasi Cardi B Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson

Check out some comments from some social media users

@sakinahalid was not pleased with Yaa Jackson’s skin colour: “Yaa please watch ur colour u know black peoples the rock much love honey.”

@februarys_veriown admired Yaa Jackson’s beauty: “U look beautiful.”

@ninkarbs prayed for Yaa Jackson: “Pretty goddess . I Pray God grants u long life.”

@estherakosuatity5249 showed love for Yaa Jackson: “U looking great dear.”

@brakatuahof3 mocked Yaa Jackson: “My white mode.”

