type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI’ll never ask my ex for any kind of help - Nana...
Entertainment

I’ll never ask my ex for any kind of help – Nana Ama McBrown

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown
- Advertisement -

Mcbrown has disclosed that she will never seek assistance from his ex-partner if she needs it. According to her, she doesn’t see the need for why she should while she’s got a husband.

In the interview with Pulse Ghana, Nana Ama McBrown revealed that if her husband cannot help her, she can do it alone. “I don’t remember the day that I ever asked my ex for assistance. I’m human and I won’t say I am perfect, but most of my relationships ended very well and amicably”.

McBrown reminded the interviewer that she is a married woman with a husband whom she can go to for help.

“But where I am right now, I will not call my ex for help. If I call them, then I’m not happy. But for assistance? What is my husband there for? I have a husband”.

“I have a husband and even if he can’t help me, I can take care of myself”

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 10, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    89 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News