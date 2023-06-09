Ex-Blackstars player fingered for chopping the wife of the GH chief who shot himself in the US (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Former Blackstars player, Emmanuel Duah, has been accused as the ex-boyfriend whom Yaa Gyamfua wanted to dump Michael Amoako for.

According to an insider who knows more about the marital woes of Amoako before he shot himself to death – Emmanuel Duah was Yaa Gyamfua’s ex-boyfriend during her early 20s in Ashtown.

After she came back to Ghana to take care of her sick mother, she met Emmanuel Duah once again and they reignited their old affair.

After Michael got to know that Yaa slept with Emmanuel Duah when she came to Ghana, he confronted her – And to his surprise, she boldly confirmed to him that the rumours were true.

She additionally revealed that she had even advanced plans to marry Emmanuel Duah and later relocate him to the US to join her.

This is what triggered Cheesee to plan the murder of Yaa Gyamfua and also commit suicide after ending his wife’s life.

