Ex-Blackstars player who reportedly chopped wife of GH chief who shot himself speaks (Video)

- Advertisement -

Former Blackstars player, Emmanuel Duah, has finally broken silence on the reports that he’s the reason Harriet Yaa Gyamfua was planning to divorce her husband.

According to an insider who knows more about the marital woes of Amoako before he shot himself to death – Emmanuel Duah was Yaa Gyamfua’s ex-boyfriend during her early 20s in Ashtown.

After she came back to Ghana to take care of her sick mother, she met Emmanuel Duah once again and they reignited their old affair.

READ ALSO: Ex-Blackstars player fingered for chopping the wife of the GH chief who shot himself in the US (Video)

After Michael got to know that Yaa slept with Emmanuel Duah when she came to Ghana, he confronted her – And to his surprise, she boldly confirmed to him that the rumours were true.

She additionally revealed that she had even advanced plans to marry Emmanuel Duah and later relocate him to the US to join her.

This is what triggered Cheesee to plan the murder of Yaa Gyamfua and also commit suicide after ending his wife’s life.

However, addressing the trending issue, Emmanuel Duah has strongly dismissed the allegations that he still warms the bed of Yaa Gyamfua.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bright Kankam Boadu just this morning, the former soccer star confirmed that he once dated Yaa Gyamfua but their affair happened about 33 years ago.

READ ALSO: “Ashawo” life of the wife of the GH chief in the US who shot himself exposed (Video)

According to him, the last time he saw Yaa Gyamfua was 3 years ago after they both met at a funeral grounds.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: US: GH man shoots wife in her sleep and later shoots himself to death for marrying another man