type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsEx-Blackstars player who reportedly chopped wife of GH chief who shot himself...
News

Ex-Blackstars player who reportedly chopped wife of GH chief who shot himself speaks (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ex-Blackstars player who reportedly chopped wife of GH chief who shot himself speaks (Video)
- Advertisement -

Former Blackstars player, Emmanuel Duah, has finally broken silence on the reports that he’s the reason Harriet Yaa Gyamfua was planning to divorce her husband.

According to an insider who knows more about the marital woes of Amoako before he shot himself to death – Emmanuel Duah was Yaa Gyamfua’s ex-boyfriend during her early 20s in Ashtown.

After she came back to Ghana to take care of her sick mother, she met Emmanuel Duah once again and they reignited their old affair.

READ ALSO: Ex-Blackstars player fingered for chopping the wife of the GH chief who shot himself in the US (Video)

After Michael got to know that Yaa slept with Emmanuel Duah when she came to Ghana, he confronted her – And to his surprise, she boldly confirmed to him that the rumours were true.

Ex-Blackstars player fingered for chopping the wife of the GH chief who shot himself in the US (Video)

She additionally revealed that she had even advanced plans to marry Emmanuel Duah and later relocate him to the US to join her.

This is what triggered Cheesee to plan the murder of Yaa Gyamfua and also commit suicide after ending his wife’s life.

However, addressing the trending issue, Emmanuel Duah has strongly dismissed the allegations that he still warms the bed of Yaa Gyamfua.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bright Kankam Boadu just this morning, the former soccer star confirmed that he once dated Yaa Gyamfua but their affair happened about 33 years ago.

READ ALSO: “Ashawo” life of the wife of the GH chief in the US who shot himself exposed (Video)

According to him, the last time he saw Yaa Gyamfua was 3 years ago after they both met at a funeral grounds.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: US: GH man shoots wife in her sleep and later shoots himself to death for marrying another man

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Friday, June 9, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News