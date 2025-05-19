Ex-boyfriend murders lady ahead of her wedding

NIGERIA – A man identified as Ogbonna, popularly known as Mourinho, has killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu, at his residence in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to report by Vanguard Nigeria, the deceased visited Mourinho at his home on New Anglican Road, Nsukka, to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony.

However, during the visit, Mourinho allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

When help arrived, Chisom Ayogu was found unconscious.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctors.

The suspect, Ogbonna, who hails from Igogoro community, also in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, has been arrested by the police for interrogation.

