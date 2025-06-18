type here...
Ex-boyfriend stabs lady after failed rape attempt

By Armani Brooklyn
NIGERIA – A sad video that has surfaced on social media captures the aftermath of a brutal stabbing by an ex-boyfriend.

As sadly reported, a female student of Southern Delta University, Ozoro, Delta State, was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend while he attempted to rape her inside the classroom yesterday.

Videos from the incident have since gone viral on social media and received massive condemnation from social media users shows blood stains on the floor of the classroom.

In another video, the lady who was stabbed was receiving treatment at the hospital.

The last piece of video shows the arrest of the guy by the Nigerian Police Force.

