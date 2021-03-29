Over the weekend, outspoken Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Abena Moet married Nana Yaw Jay Essah in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony followed by a white wedding.

Barely 24 hours after the wedding obvious angry girlfriends of the new husband is pissed and they are not taking it lightly on social media.

SEE ALSO: Abena Moet marries Nana Yaw Jay Essah

One lady in particular, with the user name @laetitia.kay.1 on Instagram has rained curses on Nana Yaw Essah and has described him as the ‘Proper Ashawo’ on social media.

According to the lady, Joel as Nana Yaw is called moves from one woman to the other and moves on when he is finally done with them.

The young lady called on the wrath of God to deal with Abena Moet’s husband and advised everyone not to envy their glamorous wedding.

SEE ALSO: PHOTOS: Slay Queens all over at Abena Moet’s wedding as bridesmaids

@laetutua.kay.1 wrote on Instagram under a video of Abena Moët and husband’s gorgeous wedding ceremony:

“Pls don’t envy them oo. The groom is a whore. Proper Ashawo. Joel, God will punish you”.

Lady curses Abena Moet’s husband for being Ashawo

Well, broken heart is no joke. We sympathize with the lady who has interestingly privatize her account to prevent Ghanaians from knowing her true identity.

SEE ALSO: Video of a young man weeping like a baby over a broken heart gets netizens talking

Congratulations to Abena Moët and her husband, Nana Yaw Jay Essah. Enjoy your marriage guys