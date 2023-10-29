Ex-girlfriend throws poopoo on groom and bride on their wedding day (Video)

- Advertisement -

A wedding ceremony in Bolivia was marred by the groom’s ex-girlfriend’s vengeful act, leading to the newlyweds being drenched in a concoction of poop and oil.



The incident occurred immediately after the couple had exchanged their vows.

The identity of the woman responsible for this outrageous act has not been publicly disclosed.

Still, speculation abounds that she was the groom’s former partner, driven by jealousy and unhappiness regarding his new marriage.

According to witnesses, the lady brazenly brought a bucket filled with a disgusting mixture of excrement and oil to the wedding venue.

As the crowd gathered to offer their congratulations to the just-married couple, she took the chance to throw the unpleasant mixture onto the bride and groom.

Photos from the scene paint a shocking picture. The bride’s white wedding dress, her face, and her hair were completely smeared with the disgusting mixture, and the groom’s military uniform was similarly tarnished.



Reports from local media indicate that the ex-lover’s motivation was rooted in jealousy and resentment towards the groom’s new life with his bride.

Her shocking act of revenge sent shockwaves through the wedding party and left the bride in a state of profound embarrassment.

