- Advertisement -

Ex-player of the Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko Football Club, Augustine Sefa, has denied rumours about being installed as fetish priest in his village.

News coming in from the player’s camp was that he had been installed as fetish priest as pictures seen online seemed to confirm the rumours.

A picture showed a man, who looked exactly like the player, covered in powder and clad in a white cloth with a necklace made from leaves.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Augustine Sefa

Meanwhile, Augustine has come out to deny these rumours stating that the man in the picture going around is not him.

“I know nothing about it, it’s my own teammate Martin Antwi who caused those pictures to be circulating, I don’t even know the person,” Sefa said while speaking to Ghanasportspage news portal.

”It’s not me, I don’t even know the person and I don’t know how the thing kept circulating like that. One of my former teammates at Medeama also uploaded it on his Facebook page. The thing is circulating on his page,” he insisted.

The full-back explained that he had to zoom into the picture to get a better look because the guy in the shot looked so much like him.

He added, “Even myself the very first time I saw the picture I was contemplating where I might have gone to do such a thing, but when I zoomed into the picture before I realized it’s not me.”