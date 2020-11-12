Ex-President JJ Rawlings confirmed dead

Ghpage has received a piece of shocking news this afternoon Thursday 12th November 2020 that confirms the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

His death was confirmed by close family sources who have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning.

The former President reportedly passed on to glory at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. He died at age 73.

From what we have gathered, the former President has been on admission at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital about a week for an undisclosed illness.

The former military man left behind his and former First Lady, wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawling and four children.

Jerry John Rawlings was born June 22, 1947. He was a former military leader and subsequent politician who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001 and also a brief period in 1979.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.

Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020. Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101.

