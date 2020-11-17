Ex-president Mahama saved my life – Wayoosi tells amazing story (Video)

In a new video, Joseph Osei, popular on screen as Wayoosi, thanked former President John Mahama for saving his life years ago.

According to him, Mahama, through the then Creative Arts Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, donated to him when he was hospitalized.

Wayoosi said he was between life and death when the former President made the donations that saved his life. And he’s forever grateful for that.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

He declared that he has been searching for the Ex-President Mahama to thank him for some time now, but all efforts proved futile hence using the social media medium.