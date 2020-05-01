Leo is Coming
My ex-wife was an angel – Funny Face

By Qwame Benedict
Kasoa Trotro actor Funny Face born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng has commended his ex-wife identified as Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim is an angel.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the popular comic actor revealed that after comparing his current wife who has run away with his twins and his ex-wife, he has come to the conclusion that his ex was better.

Funny Face and ex-wife

Also Read: Funny Face hints of getting a new wife

He posted: “Have u seen da wrath of an “ EMOTIONAL FATHER “ who has been betrayed by the only woman who gave him children .. da trust , da faith and the love I have for her broken ..

cos she sold me to my enemies and bloggers to destroy me ..??? I cant sleep .. da pain of not seeing my girls .. cos she left home with dem when I was away .. a woman who points gun on me to shoot and kill me at da slightest argument .. a woman who because gave you children is using da children against u ..

every little thing . “ by da time , u come from town .. I have gone to Kumasi with the children … THEN I HAVE TO KEEP QUITE . And continue doin yessa massa to her like dat .. if she likes she should also say “ FIIM FIIM “ she go hear am .. ?? I have suffered for years … because of my choice of women ..

Also Read: Funny Face 2nd wife accused of leaking information to his enemies

“ I LIKE WOMEN WITH BIG BUTTOCKS TOO MUCH “ ?? buttocks is good for da economy .. buttocks clears road ?? it gives moral .. but when a who doesn’t think deep has one .. it causes distraction ..

ASWEAR #ELLAandBELLA’s mother compared to my Ex wife ? Chaiii she makes my ex wife .. seems to be an Angel ? ??? .. Am cleaning my heart and clensing my soul .. am in pain .. So anything dat crosses me I will destroy it .. because she is da mother of my children and she is 3 months pregnant for me again .. so I have to think of da future of my girls .. so I will only say 1 percent today .. if she feels like saying “ FIIM FIIM “ too let her come and say it ..

like she go feel am .. will always love and appreciate da fact dat .. thru JEHOVAHS help AND JEHOVAH using u as a vessel through which I got my #ELLAandBELLA .. but one thing I won’t stand or take is selling me to my enemies and bloggers to destroy me .. Did u really think before doin dat ? Wao ..

Also Read: Adebayor to take Funny Face to Togo to relax for some time

LIL WIN am soo angry at u because .. you have destroyed my home .. whiles going through dis pain .. den u some stupid people sit on social media and insult me .. you will loose something dear and close to ur heart for u to feel my pain some ..

just wait and see .. it started from da day I cried .. am a strong person .. so for dis to get to me and give me sleepless night dis 4 days .. I will massacre anybody who comes my way ! Simple ?”

See screenshot below:

