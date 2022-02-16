Ex-wife of Ras Mubarak, Rasheeda Adams light’s up the internet with stunning photos

- Advertisement -

Beauty as defined is a combination of qualities, such as shape, colour, or form, that pleases the aesthetic senses, especially the sight.

The above definition of beauty is the exact makeup of Rasheeda Adams, the ex-wife of Ras Mubarak, a freelance media publicist and a politician.

The beautiful estranged wife of the politician has sent some lovely sensations down the spine of netizens as she shares some stunning photos to mark her birthday.

Check the photos below

Remember somewhere last year, a former member of parliament for the Kumbungu constituency on the ticket of NDC, Ras Mubarak and his ex-wife Rasheeda Adams came at each other on social media.

From a WhatsApp chat sighted online shared by Ras himself, Rasheeda in no barred insulted the former MP for failing to pay the school fees of his children amounting to Ghc63K.

From the chat, Rasheeda insulted her ex-husband describing him using some unprintable words. She threatened to do a new birth certificate for her children since their father (Ras Mubarak) has failed to provide for them.

An angry Ras Mubarak responded to the chat hitting Rasheeda hard in equal measure, exposing her in a post made on Facebook.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE; Ras Mubarak and his ex-wife trade insults as they dirty themselves on social media