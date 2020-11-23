type here...
GhPage Entertainment Excerpts from Asamoah Gyan's star-studded birthday bash -(Video)
Entertainment

Excerpts from Asamoah Gyan’s star-studded birthday bash -(Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
- Advertisement -

Yesterday 22nd November 2020, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 35th birthday. He shared breathtaking photos to start with amid his birthday celebration.

Netizens thronged social media to wish the general captain of the senior national team, BlackStars a happy birthday wishing him good health and long life.

READ ALSO; Asamoah Gyan flaunts the interior view of his plush mansion as he marks his 35th birthday (Photos)

Asamoah Gyan later in the evening on his birthday threw a star-studded party at BJ Sports Bar located at Osu in Accra.

In videos sighted, the Legon Cities forward had the day to himself as he showed the musical side of him, thrilling patrons with back-to-back hits in a live band session.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

The birthday party saw Stonebwoy, former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe, Sammy Anim, Baffour Gyan, others repping in full force to support Ghana’s football living legend.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 23, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
2.5mph
20 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News