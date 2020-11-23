Excerpts from Asamoah Gyan’s star-studded birthday bash -(Video)

- Advertisement -

Yesterday 22nd November 2020, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 35th birthday. He shared breathtaking photos to start with amid his birthday celebration.

Netizens thronged social media to wish the general captain of the senior national team, BlackStars a happy birthday wishing him good health and long life.

Asamoah Gyan later in the evening on his birthday threw a star-studded party at BJ Sports Bar located at Osu in Accra.

In videos sighted, the Legon Cities forward had the day to himself as he showed the musical side of him, thrilling patrons with back-to-back hits in a live band session.

Asamoah Gyan thrills audience at his birthday party ?? pic.twitter.com/pU6HE5KT2N — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 23, 2020

The birthday party saw Stonebwoy, former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe, Sammy Anim, Baffour Gyan, others repping in full force to support Ghana’s football living legend.