Excerpts from GIS Prom 2022 After-Party That Will Blow Your Mind

By Albert
The Ghana International School (GIS) is already shaping the next generation of Ghanaian and world leaders…this was depicted at their prom 2022 and after-party.

While GIS PROM 2022 was a sight to behold where exotic cars were paraded by high school students, the after-party was the icing on the cake.

The respondent dresses the students wore, their demeanour and overall attitude spoke volumes about the quality of tuition they enjoy and how well-groomed they are for future exploits.

GIS is one of the best private schools in Ghana not just in terms of state-of-art facilities, and well-trained teachers but also in the ability to train students who exude class and finesse wherever they find themselves.

While Nana Bediako Cheddar’s son was rocking a GH¢3.2M Richard Mille RM watch to the prom, little did we know that the GIS PROM After-Party would be better?

Excerpts from the GIS Prom after-party reveal a brighter side of the students and how well-groomed they are. The ladies showed their other side, and the gentleman were all clad in suits.

Check out some of the photos from the GIS Prom 2022 After-Party Below…

GIS students are relatively from well-to-do- homes. Read more on GIS prom 2022 here…

