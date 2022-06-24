Excerpts from GIS Prom 2022 After-Party That Will Blow Your Mind

- Advertisement -

The Ghana International School (GIS) is already shaping the next generation of Ghanaian and world leaders…this was depicted at their prom 2022 and after-party.

While GIS PROM 2022 was a sight to behold where exotic cars were paraded by high school students, the after-party was the icing on the cake.

The respondent dresses the students wore, their demeanour and overall attitude spoke volumes about the quality of tuition they enjoy and how well-groomed they are for future exploits.

GIS is one of the best private schools in Ghana not just in terms of state-of-art facilities, and well-trained teachers but also in the ability to train students who exude class and finesse wherever they find themselves.

While Nana Bediako Cheddar’s son was rocking a GH¢3.2M Richard Mille RM watch to the prom, little did we know that the GIS PROM After-Party would be better?

Excerpts from the GIS Prom after-party reveal a brighter side of the students and how well-groomed they are. The ladies showed their other side, and the gentleman were all clad in suits.

Check out some of the photos from the GIS Prom 2022 After-Party Below…

GIS students are relatively from well-to-do- homes. Read more on GIS prom 2022 here…