Ghpage has sighted videos from the parliament during the period of the dissolution of the 7th parliament and it’s very chaotic.

In the footage, Members of the Minority stormed the chamber in their white apparel seeking to occupy the majority side of the House in furtherance of their claim of winning the Majority.

Watch the video below;

Exchange of blows in parliament as NPP and NDC MPs fight over who takes Majority side pic.twitter.com/D8LginCADM — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 7, 2021

The 7th Parliament was dissolved by 12midnight in accordance with the 1992 constitution.