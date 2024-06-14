Exclusive! Actress Vivian Jill ‘marries’ rich actor Don Kingsley Yamoah (Video)

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence has allegedly married colleague industry person Don Kingsley Yamoah.

In a set of trending videos on social media, Vivian Jill and Don can be seen neatly and elegantly dressed in Kente clothes.

As alleged, the holy matrimony between Vivian and Don Kingsely was a private ceremony hence only a handful of people were invited.

However, some social media users have suggested that the video is a comedy skit and hence shouldn’t be granted an audience.

Others have also submitted that it’s a ploy to promote a yet-to-be-identified company.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story about Vivian Jill’s alleged marriage.

Watch the video below to know more..