type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsExclusive! Actress Vivian Jill 'marries' rich actor Don Kingsley Yamoah (Video)
News

Exclusive! Actress Vivian Jill ‘marries’ rich actor Don Kingsley Yamoah (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Vivian Jill Marries

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence has allegedly married colleague industry person Don Kingsley Yamoah.

In a set of trending videos on social media, Vivian Jill and Don can be seen neatly and elegantly dressed in Kente clothes.

As alleged, the holy matrimony between Vivian and Don Kingsely was a private ceremony hence only a handful of people were invited.

However, some social media users have suggested that the video is a comedy skit and hence shouldn’t be granted an audience.

Others have also submitted that it’s a ploy to promote a yet-to-be-identified company.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story about Vivian Jill’s alleged marriage.

Watch the video below to know more..

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, June 14, 2024
Accra
thunderstorm with heavy rain
73.8 ° F
73.8 °
73.8 °
100 %
1.6mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways