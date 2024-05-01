Ghana’s favorite high-life artist, Akwaboah is set to lead his girlfriend to the alter this weekend.

A close source to the musician disclosed to Ghpage.com that plans are far advanced towards Akwaboah’s wedding ceremony.

According to the close source, the event is scheduled to commence this Friday, 3rd May, 2024 in Accra.

The source added that a part of the event will also take place on Saturday, at a different venue, still in Accra.

Meanwhile, Akwaboah took to his official Instagram page to subtly announce that he will be marrying anytime soon.

The musician asked his fans and Ghanaians to wish him all the best as he is set to marry soon.

Fameye, Tracey Boakye, and Ameyaw Debrah among others took to the comment section to wish the musician all the best.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6bnLP0NOJv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==